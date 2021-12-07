JOB ALERT: Lowe’s in Mount Vernon needs a mechanic

Mount Vernon, TX
Lowe’s
Mechanic-Weekend Nights

• Required to work a set schedule that may be changed/modified by management based on the needs of the facility.

• Requires availability to work morning, afternoon, nights, or weekends depending upon assigned shift and overtime based on the needs of the facility.

• Requires on-call support.

• Must work in a distribution/warehouse environment with the physical and environmental aspects typically associated with such environment.

• Must be able to use tools and complete maintenance-related tasks that require fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

• Must be able to work safely with corrosive materials and at heights of 20+ feet.

• Minimally must be able to lift 25 pounds; ability to lift up to 70 pounds.

Preferred

• High school diploma or technical school graduate

• Experience and/or certification with welding and fabrication

• Certification for electrical work and/or high voltage work

• Experience operating various maintenance and operations vehicles and equipment

• Experience reading blueprints, schematics, and other technical drawings

Minimum Qualifications

• Possess a valid state driver’s license

• 2 years of experience in her/his specialty area

• Combination of experience and/or technical training in electrical/electronic theory ranging up to 600 volts systems (or willingness to obtain appropriate training within 1 year of employment)

• If required by local regulations, certified to perform work at the Maintenance Mechanic level (such as electrical work in the state of Oregon)

• Proven record of complying with safety requirements

• Able to see objects and discriminate color

