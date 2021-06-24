JOB ALERT: LU-VE Group in Jacksonville needs a financial controller

Jacksonville, TX
LU-VE Group
Financial Controller
Full-time
Mid-Senior Level Management

Bachelor’s Degree Required.  CPA or MBA Preferred. Minimum 8 years relevant financial experience

Knowledge of SAP (FI & CO Modules) or other ERP systems preferred.

As the Financial Controller you will be responsible for the accurate and timely recording and reporting of financial position. The role involves strategic oversight of internal reporting protocols, cash management, A/R and collections management, development of and adherence to Internal Controls, and ensuring appropriate accounting practices and policies.

