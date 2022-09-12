LU-VE Group
Jacksonville, TX
Purchasing Manager
WHAT YOUR TYPICAL DUTIES AND RESPONSABILITIES WILL BE:
· Under direction, and in compliance with established policies and procedures, performs the following for assigned commodities and spend categories:
· Responsible for the scheduling and delivery of material and/or finished goods
· Responsible for the acquisition of material, supplies, equipment, and services based on manual or electronic purchase requisitions
· Responsible for ensuring all purchases are properly authorized
· Responsible for Purchase Order data accuracy
· Ensure all purchases comply with established requirements
· Responsible for in transit status tracking and timely receipt of purchased items
· Process and manage blanket purchase orders
· Provide Purchasing input to backorder management system
· Provide purchasing analyses in support of excess and obsolete inventory management for assigned commodities
· Resolve supplier issues as required
· Perform price analysis
· Support development of negotiation strategies and participate in negotiations as assigned
· Promote and maintain positive working relationship among staff and suppliers
· Maintain supplier diversity system and support established supplier diversity goals
· Participate in cost reduction initiatives.
YOUR EXPERIENCE:
· Bachelor’s degree preferred with minimum 1 year experience
BENEFITS:
· Medical, Dental and Vision Coverage
· Life Insurance
· Vacation Pay
· Sick Pay
· 10 Paid Holidays
· and more