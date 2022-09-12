LU-VE Group

Jacksonville, TX

Purchasing Manager

WHAT YOUR TYPICAL DUTIES AND RESPONSABILITIES WILL BE:

· Under direction, and in compliance with established policies and procedures, performs the following for assigned commodities and spend categories:

· Responsible for the scheduling and delivery of material and/or finished goods

· Responsible for the acquisition of material, supplies, equipment, and services based on manual or electronic purchase requisitions

· Responsible for ensuring all purchases are properly authorized

· Responsible for Purchase Order data accuracy

· Ensure all purchases comply with established requirements

· Responsible for in transit status tracking and timely receipt of purchased items

· Process and manage blanket purchase orders

· Provide Purchasing input to backorder management system

· Provide purchasing analyses in support of excess and obsolete inventory management for assigned commodities

· Resolve supplier issues as required

· Perform price analysis

· Support development of negotiation strategies and participate in negotiations as assigned

· Promote and maintain positive working relationship among staff and suppliers

· Maintain supplier diversity system and support established supplier diversity goals

· Participate in cost reduction initiatives.

YOUR EXPERIENCE:

· Bachelor’s degree preferred with minimum 1 year experience

BENEFITS:

· Medical, Dental and Vision Coverage

· Life Insurance

· Vacation Pay

· Sick Pay

· 10 Paid Holidays

· and more