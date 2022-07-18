LU-VE Group
Jacksonville, TX
Team Leader
WHAT YOUR TYPICAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE:
· Ensure Safety policies are followed to avoid cases of accidents and production hazards
· Provide support and encouragement to the team.
· Train all team members in the production methods, policies, and procedures.
· Participate as a working, hands-on team member of production.
· Inspect materials, products and/or equipment.
· Partner with other leaderships to coordinate operations and activities within and between departments.
· Participate in lean activities such as efficiency and productivity improvements, work area layout changes, 6S projects, changeover time reductions, etc.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS
· 2+ years of experience in production and team management.
· Exhibit good decision making, analytical problem solving, statistical analysis and excellent organizational abilities.
· Communicate effectively, in written and spoken form, and possess high interpersonal relationship skills.
WORK ENVIRONMENT:
While performing the duties of this job the employee will work in a manufacturing facility and regularly be exposed to:
· Humidity, loud noises, dirt
· Unpleasant Odors
· Varying and extreme temperatures (heat and cold)
· Sheet Metal
· Mechanical parts
· Forklift traffic
SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:
· Medical, Dental and Vision Coverage
· Life Insurance
· Vacation Pay
· Sick Pay
· 10 Paid Holidays