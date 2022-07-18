LU-VE Group

Jacksonville, TX

Team Leader

WHAT YOUR TYPICAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE:

· Ensure Safety policies are followed to avoid cases of accidents and production hazards

· Provide support and encouragement to the team.

· Train all team members in the production methods, policies, and procedures.

· Participate as a working, hands-on team member of production.

· Inspect materials, products and/or equipment.

· Partner with other leaderships to coordinate operations and activities within and between departments.

· Participate in lean activities such as efficiency and productivity improvements, work area layout changes, 6S projects, changeover time reductions, etc.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

· 2+ years of experience in production and team management.

· Exhibit good decision making, analytical problem solving, statistical analysis and excellent organizational abilities.

· Communicate effectively, in written and spoken form, and possess high interpersonal relationship skills.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

While performing the duties of this job the employee will work in a manufacturing facility and regularly be exposed to:

· Humidity, loud noises, dirt

· Unpleasant Odors

· Varying and extreme temperatures (heat and cold)

· Sheet Metal

· Mechanical parts

· Forklift traffic

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

· Medical, Dental and Vision Coverage

· Life Insurance

· Vacation Pay

· Sick Pay

· 10 Paid Holidays