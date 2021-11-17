JOB ALERT: LU-VE Group in Jacksonville needs an application engineer

Jacksonville, TX

LU-VE Group

Application Engineer

QUALIFICATIONS

Four-year Mechanical Engineering degree.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in Heat Exchanger, HVAC, Cooling or Ventilated products.

Experience working with ISO-9001.

Experience in working in different stages of a product life cycle, from conception to continuous technical support.

Experience with Auto Desk Inventor, AutoCAD, SAP, and Siemens Team Center.

Project management is a plus.

WHAT YOUR DUTIES AND RESPONSABILITIES WILL BE:

Product and applications expert, that can work with customers to: Utilizing Mechanical Engineering principles develop new products, suggest the right product for the customer’s application, works with internal and external customers to develop validation plans for products and manages the process from start to finish.

Learn and master the knowledge of heat exchanger, cooling and ventilated products thought training and hands on experience.

Provide technical support to engineering issues from both suppliers and customers.

Use design software to develop models and drawings for new and existing products.

Generate conceptual and preliminary drawings to be used for development of products with customers and internal departments.

Identify solutions to improve product efficiency and manufacturing efficiency.

Maintain existing engineering records and designs.

Review new and existing products to assess performance risks and manufacturing issues.

Work with sales, manufacturing engineering, suppliers, and the shop floor to properly cost new products.

Manage the new product introduction process from conception all the way to customer sample validation.

Work with LU-VE’s Engineering departments worldwide to develop, design and maintain engineering standards.

Provide Bill of Materials on new products by defining the when, where, and why parts are used.

Provide general support to the mechanical drafters with product specifications and print dimensions.