M. Roberts Media
Tyler, TX
Multimedia Reporter
Responsibilities:
* Utilize a full range of digital tools including web, mobile, tablet, and print to develop, produce, and publish stories.
* Learn and master the latest technologies to assist in newsgathering and storytelling.
* Report on news in Smith County and its surrounding areas.
* Collaborate with a news team for outstanding results.
* Effectively cover breaking news and create enterprise content.
* Assist the Tyler-Longview combined newsroom, as necessary.
* Perform the role of a visual journalist, as needed, providing visuals and video to go with your stories.
* Work with your editor to understand analytics and what content we should be covering.
Requirements:
* Bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field
* One year of experience preferred, though recent college graduates and applicants with related skills will be considered
* Strong writing, storytelling, and story structure skills
* Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Understands imperatives of emerging and existing platforms, including web, mobile and print.
* Beats production deadlines.
* Experiments with new digital tools and platforms.
Benefits:
* An excellent benefits package including health, dental, and vision plans.
* Long and short-term disability and life insurance at no cost.
* 401(k) retirement plan.
* A generous Paid Time Off plan.