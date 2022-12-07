M. Roberts Media

Tyler, TX

Multimedia Reporter

Responsibilities:

* Utilize a full range of digital tools including web, mobile, tablet, and print to develop, produce, and publish stories.

* Learn and master the latest technologies to assist in newsgathering and storytelling.

* Report on news in Smith County and its surrounding areas.

* Collaborate with a news team for outstanding results.

* Effectively cover breaking news and create enterprise content.

* Assist the Tyler-Longview combined newsroom, as necessary.

* Perform the role of a visual journalist, as needed, providing visuals and video to go with your stories.

* Work with your editor to understand analytics and what content we should be covering.

Requirements:

* Bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field

* One year of experience preferred, though recent college graduates and applicants with related skills will be considered

* Strong writing, storytelling, and story structure skills

* Demonstrated analytical and problem-solving skills.

* Understands imperatives of emerging and existing platforms, including web, mobile and print.

* Beats production deadlines.

* Experiments with new digital tools and platforms.

Benefits:

* An excellent benefits package including health, dental, and vision plans.

* Long and short-term disability and life insurance at no cost.

* 401(k) retirement plan.

* A generous Paid Time Off plan.