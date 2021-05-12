JOB ALERT: Management & Training Corporation in Henderson needs a Correctional Officer

Henderson, TX
Management & Training Corporation
Correctional Officer
High School Diploma/GED required
Must pass exams and skills tests in the TDJC Correctional Officer Pre-Service Training Academy
Must be able to pass Drug and background screening
Correctional Officers report to the shift supervisor and is responsible for the custody and discipline of offenders in the facility in compliance with Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) directives. If assigned to the transportation department, responsible for the transporting of offenders to and from the facility in accordance with established procedures. Make a difference and come join our team of officers while working this rewarding field.