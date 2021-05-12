JOB ALERT: Management & Training Corporation in Henderson needs a Correctional Officer

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henderson, TX
Management & Training Corporation
Correctional Officer

High School Diploma/GED required

Must pass exams and skills tests in the TDJC Correctional Officer Pre-Service Training Academy

Must be able to pass Drug and background screening

Correctional Officers report to the shift supervisor and is responsible for the custody and discipline of offenders in the facility in compliance with Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) directives. If assigned to the transportation department, responsible for the transporting of offenders to and from the facility in accordance with established procedures. Make a difference and come join our team of officers while working this rewarding field.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51