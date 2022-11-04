Management & Training Corporation

Henderson, TX

Food Service, Line Supervisor

Essential functions:

* Clean and sanitize of all food preparation equipment and ensure that it is kept in safe and operable condition.

* Maintain kitchen equipment in orderly workable condition and ensure work area is safe, clean and sanitary at all times.

* Ensure the count and control of all kitchen tools. Provide an accurate count of all control items at the beginning and end of each shift.

* Supervise offenders in the serving of meals as required.

* Ensure moping, scrubbing, refinishing and spot cleaning of kitchen floors is completed.

* Oversee the cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing of the rest rooms.

* Ensure that counts are performed accurately for all offenders assigned to the kitchen.

* Pull and prepare items needed for next meal preparation.

* It is expected the incumbent will work overtime when directed to do so.

* Regular and predictable attendance is required.

* Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

* Maintain accountability of staff, offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.

* It is expected that the incumbent shall perform other duties as assigned within his/her capabilities as determined by management.

Education and experience requirements:

* Graduation from an accredited senior high school or equivalent or GED.

* A valid ServSafe Food Safety Certification is preferred.

* One year full-time, wage-earning experience in correctional, commercial, or institutional food preparation or food service management experience

-OR-

* Eighteen months of correctional custody or law enforcement experience required.

* A valid driver license in the state of Texas with an acceptable driving record required, unless waived by management.

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Work schedule: Full-time; 12-hour shift

Benefit package includes:

* Health/dental/vision/life insurance

* 401(k) with company match

* Paid time off

* Paid holidays (9 total)

* Professional development assistance

* Opportunities for career advancement