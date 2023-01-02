Management & Training Corporation

Henderson, TX

Librarian

Essential functions:

* Develop and maintains a balanced collection appropriate to the needs of the assigned offender populations.

* Selects library books, periodicals and materials to be purchased.

* Advises the principal of library material, equipment and instructional needs of the facility.

* Conducts library inventory.

* Conducts library orientation and library skill lessons for classes in coordination with unit teachers.

* Recommends unit library procedures and regulations for assigned units.

* Supervises and trains offender librarians.

* Maintains, organizes and supervises the circulation of library materials.

* Prepares, maintains and reports appropriate unit records on circulation, inventory, newspapers and magazines.

* Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

* Maintain accountability of staff, offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.

* It is expected that the incumbent shall perform other duties as assigned within his/her capabilities as determined by management.

Education and experience requirements:

* Master’s degree from a college or university accredited by an organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or United States Department of Education and State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) Librarian or Learning Resources Specialist Certificate.

—OR—

Bachelor’s degree and SBEC School Librarian (or equivalent) certificate.

—OR—

Be eligible for a probationary certificate. Probationary certificate requirements:

Letter from a college or university including probationary requirements have been met by acceptance in the certification program.

* A valid driver license in the state of Texas with an acceptable driving record required, unless waived by management.

Post hire requirements:

* Must successfully complete annual in-service training requirements and pass an annual background check, both of which must be approved by TDCJ.

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Work schedule: Flexible schedule; 16-20 hours per week

Job responsibilities: The librarian serves as instructional resource consultant and materials specialist to principal, teachers, and offenders in compliance with Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) directives.