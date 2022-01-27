Henderson, TX

Management & Training Corporation

Records Clerk

Full-time

Essential Functions

– Perform varied clerical duties including performing data entry functions.

– Perform input and output operations and make adjustments necessary to ensure schedules are met.

– Perform duties including typing correspondence, form letters, accountability forms, status reports and input/output forms in a timely manner.

– Maintain files on department/records, cards, forms and correspondence sent, received and/or requiring further action.

– Proofread records or forms; copy needed information from one record to another as required. Receive telephone calls and visitors, tactfully referring to the proper individual.

– Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

– Maintain accountability of offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.

Education

High school diploma or equivalent. One (1) year related experience, including word processing or computer data entry experience required. Valid driver’s license in the State of Texas with an acceptable driving record required unless waived by management.

Post-hire Requirements

Must successfully complete annual in-service training requirements and pass an annual background check, both of which must be approved by TDCJ.

Benefits

* Competitive wages

* Affordable health, dental, and prescription drug insurance

* Education and tuition assistance

* Paid time off

* 9 paid holidays

* Numerous opportunities for career growth

* 401(k) with company match