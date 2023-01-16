Management & Training Corporation
New London, TX
Transportation Clerk
Essential Functions:
* Perform varied clerical duties including performing data entry functions.
* Perform input and output operations and make adjustments necessary to ensure schedules are met.
* Perform duties including typing correspondence, form letters, accountability forms, status reports and input/output forms in a timely manner.
* Maintain files on department/records, cards, forms and correspondence sent, received and/or requiring further action.
* Proofread records or forms; copy needed information from one record to another as required.
* Receive telephone calls and visitors, tactfully referring to the proper individual.
* Operate office machines such as photocopiers and scanners, voice mail systems, and personal computers.
* Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.
* Maintain accountability of staff, offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.
* It is expected that the incumbent shall perform other duties as assigned within his/her capabilities as determined by management
Position title: Transportation Clerk
Facility name: East Texas Treatment Facility
Location: 900 Industrial Drive, Henderson, TX 75652
Rate of pay: $13.00 per hour
Work schedule: Monday-Friday; 8 hours per day, 8:00 – 5:00
Benefit package includes:
* Health/dental/vision/life insurance
* 401(k) with company match
* Paid time off (PTO)
* 9 paid holidays