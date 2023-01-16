Management & Training Corporation

New London, TX

Transportation Clerk

Essential Functions:

* Perform varied clerical duties including performing data entry functions.

* Perform input and output operations and make adjustments necessary to ensure schedules are met.

* Perform duties including typing correspondence, form letters, accountability forms, status reports and input/output forms in a timely manner.

* Maintain files on department/records, cards, forms and correspondence sent, received and/or requiring further action.

* Proofread records or forms; copy needed information from one record to another as required.

* Receive telephone calls and visitors, tactfully referring to the proper individual.

* Operate office machines such as photocopiers and scanners, voice mail systems, and personal computers.

* Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

* Maintain accountability of staff, offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.

* It is expected that the incumbent shall perform other duties as assigned within his/her capabilities as determined by management

Position title: Transportation Clerk

Facility name: East Texas Treatment Facility

Location: 900 Industrial Drive, Henderson, TX 75652

Rate of pay: $13.00 per hour

Work schedule: Monday-Friday; 8 hours per day, 8:00 – 5:00

Benefit package includes:

* Health/dental/vision/life insurance

* 401(k) with company match

* Paid time off (PTO)

* 9 paid holidays