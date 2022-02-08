Nacogdoches, TX
Manulife and John Hancock Careers
Land Records Administrative Assistant
Responsibilities
– Coordinate and process the flow of documents received from division land records managers to ensure timely and accurate execution of supporting documents
– Assist with the development and implementation of client property encumbrances
– Prepare and review legal documents
– Provide support for oil, gas, and minerals activities
– Assist with property tax issues
– Enter tracking data into land sales database
– Assist in the maintenance of land records systems used at operation offices
– Provide support for Manulife’s disposition program
– Provide support for Manulife’s acquisition efforts
– Special projects as requested or needed such as annual carbon reporting
Requirements
– A degree and/or experience with land records management, real estate, law or investment management is preferred
– Experience with MS Office Products
– Experience with mapping software products is highly desirable
– Knowledge in the forest industry is desirable
– Aptitude to learn and build experience with land records accounting and business systems
– Writing skills sufficient to prepare documents meeting legal requirements
– Must have strong organizational and communication skills
– Must be a highly motivated team player
Benefits
– Life insurance
– Annuities
– Investments
– 401(k) plans
– Education savings plans