Nacogdoches, TX

Manulife and John Hancock Careers

Land Records Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities

– Coordinate and process the flow of documents received from division land records managers to ensure timely and accurate execution of supporting documents

– Assist with the development and implementation of client property encumbrances

– Prepare and review legal documents

– Provide support for oil, gas, and minerals activities

– Assist with property tax issues

– Enter tracking data into land sales database

– Assist in the maintenance of land records systems used at operation offices

– Provide support for Manulife’s disposition program

– Provide support for Manulife’s acquisition efforts

– Special projects as requested or needed such as annual carbon reporting

Requirements

– A degree and/or experience with land records management, real estate, law or investment management is preferred

– Experience with MS Office Products

– Experience with mapping software products is highly desirable

– Knowledge in the forest industry is desirable

– Aptitude to learn and build experience with land records accounting and business systems

– Writing skills sufficient to prepare documents meeting legal requirements

– Must have strong organizational and communication skills

– Must be a highly motivated team player

Benefits

– Life insurance

– Annuities

– Investments

– 401(k) plans

– Education savings plans