JOB ALERT: MarketSource in Gilmer looking for Wireless Sales Expert

MarketSource

Gilmer, Texas

Wireless Sales Expert

The Wireless Sales Expert position will be working with America’s #1 pre-paid wireless service provider. The role is geared towards increasing product sales and knowledge at assigned events in national retail chains. The Wireless Sales Expert is responsible for selling, training, marketing, promoting, advertising and demonstrating client products to consumers through in-store interactive activities.

Medical, dental & vision

401(k)/Roth

Insurance (Basic/Supplemental Life & AD&D)

Short and long-term disability

Health & Dependent Care Spending Accounts (HSA & DCFSA)

Transportation benefits

Employee Assistance Program

Time Off/Leave (PTO, Vacation or Sick Leave)

Minimum Education and/or Experience:

• High School Diploma or equivalent (G.E.D.) required

• 1-2 years of retail sales, training, marketing, advertising, merchandising or public relations

Requisite Abilities and/or Skills:

• Availability to work during weekends, weekdays, or nights

• Ability to work with minimal supervision

• Must have reliable Internet Access

• Strong work ethics, personal integrity and character, positive attitude

• Outstanding communications skills

• General technology skills and abilities

With this position you will be working with America’s #1 pre-paid wireless service provider. The role is geared towards increasing product sales and knowledge at assigned events in national retail chains. The Wireless Sales Expert is responsible for selling, training, marketing, promoting, advertising and demonstrating client products to consumers through in-store interactive activities.

Essential Functions:

You will Gain and maintain a sound knowledge of specific client products,

Professionally represent MarketSource and always help clients,

Perform in-store product demonstrations at assigned events.

Respond to store customers and in-store sales staff questions regarding client specific products,

And provide superior customer service (retail sales experience a plus)