Martin Marietta

Jacksonville, TX

Ready Mix Driver

Requirements:

* Performs daily preventative maintenance, record and inspection on vehicles to include fueling, cleaning, tire/light inspection, checking and adding fluids as needed.

* Uses water hoses to clean mixer between loads.

* Performs pre-trip and post-trip inspections.

* Assist maintenance with repairs as needed.

* Visually inspect the consistency of concrete in mixer.

* Communicates and directs coworkers verbally either directly, through two-way radio or hand signals.

* Provides appropriate documentation on delivery tickets.

* Ensures all delivery tickets are signed and returned.

* Exercise good judgment regarding work site access, unloading and operation to and from work site.

* Maintain good customer relations. Act in a professional, courteous manner.

* Maintain a professional appearance.

* Assists in training of co-workers as needed.

* Demonstrate good knowledge of lock out/tag out procedures.

* Demonstrate a good working knowledge of Rules and Regulations and assures facility compliance with OSHA, DOT, EPA and other regulatory agencies.

* Required to follow all safety policies and procedures.

Minimum Education and Experience:

* Possess a Class B Commercial Drivers License (CDL), or better. One-year experience operating diesel tandem trucks and/or Ready Mix truck driving experience preferred

* Possess a safe driving record

* Maintain an active DOT qualification

* Read, write and communicate in English

* Ability to perform well in a TEAM environment

* Self-motivator

Physical Requirements:

* Ability to climb stairs, climb ladders, reach, squat, tolerate prolonged standing/walking, balance, bend from trunk, crawl, kneel, push and pull objects.

* Demonstrate neck range of motion within normal limits (flexion and extension 60, lateral flexion 40 and rotation 70)

* Lift objects of various dimensions and weights.

* Ability to operate hand controls with both hands.

* Ability to operate foot pedals with both feet.

* Ability to perform sustained overhead reaching.

* Ability to use vibration tools.

* Ability to tolerate working outdoors in all environmental temperatures and weather.

* Ability to work in areas with the potential for high noise levels.

* Ability to tolerate working at heights up to 9 feet.