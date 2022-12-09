Martin Marietta
Jacksonville, TX
Ready Mix Driver
Requirements:
* Performs daily preventative maintenance, record and inspection on vehicles to include fueling, cleaning, tire/light inspection, checking and adding fluids as needed.
* Uses water hoses to clean mixer between loads.
* Performs pre-trip and post-trip inspections.
* Assist maintenance with repairs as needed.
* Visually inspect the consistency of concrete in mixer.
* Communicates and directs coworkers verbally either directly, through two-way radio or hand signals.
* Provides appropriate documentation on delivery tickets.
* Ensures all delivery tickets are signed and returned.
* Exercise good judgment regarding work site access, unloading and operation to and from work site.
* Maintain good customer relations. Act in a professional, courteous manner.
* Maintain a professional appearance.
* Assists in training of co-workers as needed.
* Demonstrate good knowledge of lock out/tag out procedures.
* Demonstrate a good working knowledge of Rules and Regulations and assures facility compliance with OSHA, DOT, EPA and other regulatory agencies.
* Required to follow all safety policies and procedures.
Minimum Education and Experience:
* Possess a Class B Commercial Drivers License (CDL), or better. One-year experience operating diesel tandem trucks and/or Ready Mix truck driving experience preferred
* Possess a safe driving record
* Maintain an active DOT qualification
* Read, write and communicate in English
* Ability to perform well in a TEAM environment
* Self-motivator
Physical Requirements:
* Ability to climb stairs, climb ladders, reach, squat, tolerate prolonged standing/walking, balance, bend from trunk, crawl, kneel, push and pull objects.
* Demonstrate neck range of motion within normal limits (flexion and extension 60, lateral flexion 40 and rotation 70)
* Lift objects of various dimensions and weights.
* Ability to operate hand controls with both hands.
* Ability to operate foot pedals with both feet.
* Ability to perform sustained overhead reaching.
* Ability to use vibration tools.
* Ability to tolerate working outdoors in all environmental temperatures and weather.
* Ability to work in areas with the potential for high noise levels.
* Ability to tolerate working at heights up to 9 feet.