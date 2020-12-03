JOB ALERT: Massage Envy seeking to hire Message therapists in multiple locations

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Multiple Locations – TX
Message Therapist
Massage Envy
At a Massage Envy franchised location* in the Tyler/Longview area, you’ll never spend more time trying to fill your schedule and balance your books than you do in the treatment room. With consistent clientele, all the supplies you need, comprehensive sanitizing and disinfecting protocols, and freedom from the marketing and administrative work that comes with running your own business, you can focus on doing what you love: transforming lives through the power of massage. And there are a whole lot of other ways a career in a Massage Envy franchised location lets you do more of what you love.
Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51