TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Democratic supporters across the state are preparing for a trip to the state’s Capitol, and East Texans are among the group who are making the trip. The bus departs from Super 1 Foods on Gentry Parkway in Tyler at 2:30 a.m. in the morning on Thursday.

Residents say they are preparing to take part in a prayer and justice march on the south steps of the Capitol building. This is in an effort to rally against a Republican-led voting bill.