Gladewater, TX
McKaig Chevrolet Buick
GM Parts Manager
Full-time
Responsibilities
– GM Parts experience preferred.
– Effectively train and supervise all parts counter associates to meet department and company goals.
– Handle stock order procedures.
– Handle and resolve customer complaints courteously and professionally.
– Keep up-to-date on manufacturer warranty, policy, and return procedures.
– Knowledge and compliance with the federal, state, and local regulations that affect operation.
– Forecast goals and objectives for the department and strive to meet them.
– Maintain a stabilized inventory consistent with the requirements of the defined areas.
– Accurately price parts and accessories using the proper pricing source and keep the computer system up to date.
Benefits
– Competitive Pay
– Medical Insurance
– Dental Insurance
– Life Insurance
– 401(k) Plan
– Paid Vacation
– Paid Holidays