Gladewater, TX

McKaig Chevrolet Buick

GM Parts Manager

Full-time

Responsibilities

– GM Parts experience preferred.

– Effectively train and supervise all parts counter associates to meet department and company goals.

– Handle stock order procedures.

– Handle and resolve customer complaints courteously and professionally.

– Keep up-to-date on manufacturer warranty, policy, and return procedures.

– Knowledge and compliance with the federal, state, and local regulations that affect operation.

– Forecast goals and objectives for the department and strive to meet them.

– Maintain a stabilized inventory consistent with the requirements of the defined areas.

– Accurately price parts and accessories using the proper pricing source and keep the computer system up to date.

Benefits

– Competitive Pay

– Medical Insurance

– Dental Insurance

– Life Insurance

– 401(k) Plan

– Paid Vacation

– Paid Holidays