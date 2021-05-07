JOB ALERT: McKaig Chevrolet Buick in Gladewater needs an appointment setter

Gladewater, TX

McKaig Chevrolet Buick

Appointment Setter

Full-time

Health benefits and PTO

Must be available on Saturdays

Bonus if bilingual

Computer skills a must and ability to sit at a desk and speak on the phone the majority of the day

We are searching for high-energy, solutions-focused, Customer Service Agents to join our growing team. The Customer Service Agent is an entry-level position that helps create business opportunities for our company. The core function will be to use a multi-channel outbound approach to set appointments for our team of Solution Specialists.