JOB ALERT: McKaig Chevrolet Buick in Gladewater needs an appointment setter

Gladewater, TX
McKaig Chevrolet Buick
Appointment Setter
Full-time
Health benefits and PTO
Must be available on Saturdays
Bonus if bilingual

Computer skills a must and ability to sit at a desk and speak on the phone the majority of the day

We are searching for high-energy, solutions-focused, Customer Service Agents to join our growing team. The Customer Service Agent is an entry-level position that helps create business opportunities for our company. The core function will be to use a multi-channel outbound approach to set appointments for our team of Solution Specialists.

