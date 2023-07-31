McWane Inc.

Tyler, TX

Industrial Electrician

Responsibilities

Performs a large variety of electrical trade functions such as the installation, maintenance, and repair of equipment for the generation, distribution, and utilization of electrical energy.

Coordinates, participates, assists, constructs, fabricates, installs, repairs and maintains generators, transformers, switchboards, controllers, circuit breakers, motors, heating units, conduit systems and electronic controls as required for plant operations.

Assists supervisor in planning, scheduling and assigning various jobs.

Qualifications

Identify technical malfunctions in electrical units.

Understand the handling and use of electrical repair tools and equipment.

Effectively manage time and coordinate work functions with co-workers.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Work 3rd shift and some weekends.

Please Note: A successful candidate must meet the following requirements:

Pass an entry level written exam. (Exam will be used to determine a base knowledge for the proper starting wage.)

Pass a employment background check, drug screening, and physical fitness test. (To be coordinated through Tyler Pipe’s HR & Safety Departments)

Be 18 years of age or older.