Meadow Lake Senior Living

Tyler, TX

Director of Lifestyle

Pay Range: $62,542 to $81,304 Annually

Here’s what you need to apply: Bachelor’s degree;

Five years applicable experience; Certifications required by state regulations; Industry certifications include NCCAP or CTRS preferred.

A few details about the role: Ensure resident satisfaction is achieved through quality and hospitality services and initiatives. Oversee the design of life enrichment and engagement programs that are appropriate in optimizing resident participation based on resident interests and abilities. Coordinate and market community-wide resident functions including holiday and anniversary celebrations. Develop departmental budget and operates department within annual set budgetary guidelines and more.