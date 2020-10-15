Job Alert: Merchandiser/Fixture Installer for Retail Pro Staffing

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nacogdoches ,TX
Merchandiser/Fixture Installer
Retail Pro Staffing
$13 Hourly
Part-Time
We are looking for Retail Merchandisers/Store Set Up applicants. Applicants that have worked in home improvement centers doing resets or merchandising are needed. But if you are a fast learner, a very prompt person and someone who always keeps it commitments then we would love to speak with you. We are looking for people that can travel a few hours away and be back at home for the weekend.This job starts in immediately and we have alot of work. We are a nationwide merchandising company with opportunities for advancement. If you are a team lead with experience doing retail store resets you should apply.
