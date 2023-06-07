MESA

Longview, Texas

Vacuum Excavation Operator

Salary & Benefits: $20-25/hour. Medical benefits, including dental and vision, as well as no-cost extras like annual health assessments and flu shots. A company-matched 401k plus a generous profit-sharing program.

Qualifications: Minimum 1+ years’ vacuum excavation experience. Basic computer and math skills. Must be able to pass DOT drug test. Must be able to travel and have an acceptable driving record with a valid driver’s license. Must be able to work outdoors in all types of weather. Class A CDL preferred.

MESA, headquartered in Tulsa with regional offices all over the nation including Longview, has been an industry-leading company in the cathodic protection/corrosion sector for over 40 years.