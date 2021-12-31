JOB ALERT: Metro Aviation in Quitman needs a helicopter air ambulance pilot

Quitman, TX

Metro Aviation

Helicopter Air Ambulance Pilot IFR/PIC – EC135 – QUI

Full-time

7 on/off schedule

12-hour shifts

Workover available depending on needs of the program

Job Description

Our mission is to provide the safest and highest quality traditional aircraft operations, completions, and maintenance so that we will:

*Allow our customers to safely and effectively accomplish their mission profile,

*Allow our employees to exercise their talents and maximize their potential, and

*Ensure the financial stability of the corporation.

*Our goal is to find qualified candidates who value our mission and contribute to our overall safety culture.

Benefits

We invest in the well-being of our employees. The following FREE benefits are offered to all full-time employees: family health and prescription insurance, family dental insurance, family vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Required Certificates

-FAA Commercial Pilot Rotorcraft Certificate and Instrument Helicopter Rating (Airline Transport Pilot Rotorcraft Preferred)

-FAA 2nd Class Medical (1st Class required at some locations)

Minimum Required Experience

*Total Flight Time = 2,000 hours

*Total Pilot-In-Command Helicopter *Time = 1,000 hours

*Turbine Helicopter Time = 500 hours

*Cross Country Flight Time = 500 hours

*Night Flight Time = 100 hours, including 50 hours night unaided

*Instrument Flight Time = 75 hours (50 in flight)

Preferred Experience

*Air Medical operations

*Single Pilot IFR operations

*Night Vision Goggle operations

Physical Demands

*Prolonged periods of standing, sitting, and walking

*Ability to conduct activities requiring a moderate to a rigorous amount of static pushing, pulling, reaching, and lifting

*Capable of lifting 40 pounds floor to bench height

*Ability to hear and respond to routine aircraft noises

*Maintain a “duty” weight (body weight + uniform/equipment helmet not included) if applicable per program

*Ability to wear a commercially available respirator mask with proper fit when requested

*Require close and distant visual capability

*Periodic hands to key ability (typing)