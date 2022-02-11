Longview, TX
Michael Burgett, CPA
Office Assistant/Entry/Accountant
$14-$19/hr
Full-time
Responsibilities
– Draft correspondences and other formal documents
– Plan and schedule appointments and events
– Greet and assist onsite guests
– Answer inbound telephone calls
– Develop and implement organized filing systems
– Perform all other office tasks
Qualifications
– Previous experience in office administration or other related fields
– Ability to prioritize and multitask
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Strong attention to detail
- Strong organizational skills
On job training-Learn skills how to work in any office as well as a tax office & accounting CPA office. Learn computer & data entry skills
A local CPA (Certified Public Accountant) office doing accounting & tax services for local businesses and the general public.