Longview, TX

Michael Burgett, CPA

Office Assistant/Entry/Accountant

$14-$19/hr

Full-time

Responsibilities

– Draft correspondences and other formal documents

– Plan and schedule appointments and events

– Greet and assist onsite guests

– Answer inbound telephone calls

– Develop and implement organized filing systems

– Perform all other office tasks

Qualifications

– Previous experience in office administration or other related fields

– Ability to prioritize and multitask

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Strong attention to detail

​- Strong organizational skills

On job training-Learn skills how to work in any office as well as a tax office & accounting CPA office. Learn computer & data entry skills

A local CPA (Certified Public Accountant) office doing accounting & tax services for local businesses and the general public.