Winona, TX
Midway Group
Zipps Liquor Team Member
What Truly Matters
– You take initiative and don’t wait to be told what to do next
– Be a team player
– You can think ahead and organize/stock inventory for store demands
– You care about building relationships with customers that will come to you again and again
– You take pride in your store and view its cleanliness and success as a reflection of yourself
– You can sell ice to an eskimo (a nice plus!)
Have the above? Honestly, you’ll do great, and we can train everything else.
Responsibilities
– Performing store opening and closing duties
– Maintaining an extremely clean and organized shopping space
– Stocking products in a timely manner to fit customer demands
– Building relationships with customers and be able to up-sell to boost sales
* Pay: $10 hourly
* Part-Time
* Benefits: Medical