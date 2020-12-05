JOB ALERT: Mineola Heights Healthcare Centre seeks Certified Medical Aide

Mineola, TX

CMA – Certified Medical Aide

Mineola Heights Healthcare Centre

FULL TIME

Medical, Dental, Vision

Mineola Heights Healthcare Centre has been a proud provider of high-quality care in the Mineola community for over 20 years. We are seeking a qualified and self-motivated Certified Medication Aide to join our team. You will perform a variety of patient care duties including administering medication, reporting changes, collecting samples, and recording medication dosages. The ideal candidate will be extremely detail-oriented and possess in-depth knowledge of patient care procedures. Please contact our HR Director to find out how you can join our team where you can make a difference!!!

