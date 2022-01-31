Jacksonville, TX

Modine Jacksonville Inc.

Manufacturing Engineer

Responsibilities

* Determine design alternatives and optimize for cost, durability, performance, and/or manufacturability goals. Minimize equipment downtime through robust PM program and critical parts inventory.

* Interact with cross-functional teams to develop cost estimates, project timelines, and project goals

* Plan and manage prototype builds and validation testing to ensure the new product goals have been met

* Maintain project financials within approved expenditures and be accountable for cost overruns requiring justification and approval for additional expenditures

* Value Add, Value Engineer support for continuous improvement and cost reduction opportunities in the plants

* Problem resolution for production programs and new launches

* Create design and fabrication drawings using 3D modeling software

* Create reports, spreadsheets and presentations using Microsoft Office Suite

* Supervises activities of the Maintenance Department to include job scheduling, PM program oversight and parts and materials inventory and ordering.

Position Requirements

* Three to five years’ experience in similar position, to include supervision

* Experience with Solid Works – Certification desired

* Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite software

* Strong communication skills

* Comfortable working with cross-functional teams

* Strong mechanical understanding and aptitude for hands on design and problem solving.

* Experience in racking and/or tooling designs

* Ecoat experience desired

* Experience in automated paint or production lines a plus

* Familiar with LEAN production models

Education Requirements

* Bachelor of Science in Mechanical or Manufacturing Engineering or similar

Travel:

* International and domestic travel may be required to serve Modine CIS facilities in US, Mexico and Italy

Benefits

Modine provides a competitive benefit package, which could include paid vacation, short term disability, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, flex spending benefits, tuition reimbursement, Health Savings Account and much more. Human Resources will provide more detail upon your hiring.