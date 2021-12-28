JOB ALERT: Modine Manufacturing Company in Jacksonville needs a maintenance supervisor

Jacksonville, TX
Modine Manufacturing Company
Maintenance Supervisor
Full-time

Responsibilities

-Equipment Maintenance
-Develop, maintain, or improve all Preventive Maintenance Programs (PMP) for all process, production, laboratory, and facility equipment as required.
-Utilize maintenance software to track, monitor, and make recommendations to improve the safe and efficient operations of the plant and equipment.
-Assists maintenance staff in analysis and diagnosis of problems, troubleshooting equipment and system failures, and performing skilled labor, programming, and technical support as necessary in emergency situations.
-Oversee outside professionals such as electricians, plumbers, HVAC, janitorial, grounds maintenance, etc. to ensure their work is in accordance with our policies and procedures.
-Has a good understanding of electrical theory and arc flash safety protocol. Experience with standard 480V three phase and DC power is a plus.
-Periodically obtain quotations for new or existing services to ensure value of the services being performed.
-Perform periodic inspections of recently maintained equipment so as to observe the quality of the maintenance performed and the operating condition of the equipment
-Develop, monitor, and continually improve monthly reporting to established KPI’s – Example: MTBR; MTBF, PM Completion Rate
-Ensure compliance with quality, health and safety rules, guidelines and regulations
-Prepare purchase orders for contracted services, maintenance supplies, tooling, and critical spares as needed.
-Identify, order, maintain, and make recommendations for all maintenance equipment, supplies and spare parts inventory for all equipment
-Manage, develop, and provide leadership to maintenance personnel. Establish priorities and work schedules.
-Work alongside cross functional team members to ensure strategic and capital projects have the correct resources and meet the agreed project timeline.
-Establish and continuously improve 5S in the department.
– Directly supervises 1 to 4 employees in the Maintenance Department and any sub-contracted services. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with company policy and applicable laws. Responsibilities include appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees, addressing complaints, and resolving problems.

Apply Here

