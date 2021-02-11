Winter Weather Tools

JOB ALERT: Monfort Companies’ 7-Eleven is hiring for a 2nd, 3rd shift sales associate

MONFORT COMPANIES’  7-ELEVEN
LINDALE, TX
2nd AND 3rd SHIFT SALES ASSOCIATE
Part Time
$10 per hour/ Bi-weekly pay
Basic computer and math skills required. Friendly, reliable, on time.
As a Sales Associate, you’ll be the first point of contact for customers. In this job, you’ll partner with your convenience store Team to help create a better store experience, making days better for customers AND fellow employees. If you have what it takes to make people smile and keep them coming back, this could be a great opportunity for growth and promotion.
