Longview, TX
Motion Recruitment
Desktop Support Engineer
Responsibilities
– Responsible for the support and troubleshooting of hardware and software problems for desktop and laptop computers.
– Installs hardware and software on workstations.
– Sets up and maintains network and telecommunications systems.
– Troubleshoots LAN, server, and connectivity issues.
– Utilizes ticketing system, when necessary.
– Re-images computers, perform data migrations and restorations and conducts remote problem solving when required.
Skills and Experience
– Bachelor’s Degree
– Possess a working knowledge of hardware components, and hardware configurations, and have strong software experience.
– Experience with Windows and PC software and hardware
– Excellent customer service skills to work effectively with coworkers on tickets
– Excellent documentation skills
– Practical problem-solving skills and solid troubleshooting skillset
– Possess excellent organizational skills
– Possess excellent oral communication skills
Base pay range: $25.00/hr – $28.00/hr