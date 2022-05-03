Longview, TX

Motion Recruitment

Desktop Support Engineer

Responsibilities

– Responsible for the support and troubleshooting of hardware and software problems for desktop and laptop computers.

– Installs hardware and software on workstations.

– Sets up and maintains network and telecommunications systems.

– Troubleshoots LAN, server, and connectivity issues.

– Utilizes ticketing system, when necessary.

– Re-images computers, perform data migrations and restorations and conducts remote problem solving when required.

Skills and Experience

– Bachelor’s Degree

– Possess a working knowledge of hardware components, and hardware configurations, and have strong software experience.

– Experience with Windows and PC software and hardware

– Excellent customer service skills to work effectively with coworkers on tickets

– Excellent documentation skills

– Practical problem-solving skills and solid troubleshooting skillset

– Possess excellent organizational skills

– Possess excellent oral communication skills

Base pay range: $25.00/hr – $28.00/hr