MSX International – Ford Mobile Service

Jacksonville, TX

Mobile Service Technician

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Organize and prepare for the day’s appointments

· Engage with many different customers each day and represent the dealership and Ford Motor Company

· Apply hospitality skills by warmly greeting and engaging with customers

· Consult with the customer on work to be performed

· Perform a multi-point inspection

· Perform the work needed in a clean and efficient manner

· Commit to a leave-no-trace clean up

· Write up RO, Tablet/technology, Customer Service Experience/Skills

· Oil change, Belts, Wiper Replacement, Multi-point inspection, Filter change, Tire Rotation, Fluid Change, Brake Pads, Battery Change

SOFT SKILLS:

· Consumer Centric

· Personable

· Organized

· Proficient Communication Skills

· Computer Savvy · IDS, FDRS, Generic Scanner (optional dealer preference)

· Ability to Program Modules, Perform DTC’s Retrieval, and Possible PIO interpretation

· High School Diploma required

· Certification from Mechanical Training a plus

· Mobile Service experience is a plus

· Ability to navigate a tablet to:

Perform Repair Order write up

Completion of Repair Order, and closing out Repair Order

Complete Multi-Point Inspection

Access PTS for all technical, vehicle capacities, specifications, and OASIS monitoring (searching for any Open FSA’s)

BENEFITS:

· Medical

· Vision

· 401k

· Dental

· Life insurance

We are looking for a self-motivated automotive technician who is personable, dependable, and trustworthy. You will help us create and deliver light automotive services directly to customers. You will manage your day in the community traveling to appointments, performing services like recall replacements and oil changes.

You will gain training and certification as well as the personalized ongoing support from the training team, and career development that can prepare you for a path to other dealership opportunities.