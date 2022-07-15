MSX International – Ford Mobile Service

Mineola, TX

Mobile Service Technician – Toliver Ford Mineola

RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a Mobile Service Technician, you will:

· Organize and prepare for the day’s appointments

· Apply hospitality skills by warmly greeting and engaging with customers

· Consult with the customer on work to be performed

· Perform a multi-point inspection

· Perform the work needed in a clean and efficient manner

· Commit to a leave-no-trace clean up

·Perform Repair Order write up

· Access PTS for all technical, vehicle capacities, specifications, and OASIS monitoring (searching for any Open FSA’s)

SKILLS:

· Oil change, Belts, Wiper Replacement, Multi-point inspection, Filter change, Tire Rotation, Fluid Change, Brake Pads, Battery Change

QUALITIES:

· Open, Trustworthy, Personable, Neat appearance, Good communicator, Confident, Decisive, Organized, Conflict management, Dependable, Adaptable, Thorough, Safe Driver

BENEFITS:

· Life Insurance

· Medical and Vision

· 401k

· Dental