MSX International – Ford Mobile Service
Mineola, TX
Mobile Service Technician – Toliver Ford Mineola
RESPONSIBILITIES:
As a Mobile Service Technician, you will:
· Organize and prepare for the day’s appointments
· Apply hospitality skills by warmly greeting and engaging with customers
· Consult with the customer on work to be performed
· Perform a multi-point inspection
· Perform the work needed in a clean and efficient manner
· Commit to a leave-no-trace clean up
·Perform Repair Order write up
· Access PTS for all technical, vehicle capacities, specifications, and OASIS monitoring (searching for any Open FSA’s)
SKILLS:
· Oil change, Belts, Wiper Replacement, Multi-point inspection, Filter change, Tire Rotation, Fluid Change, Brake Pads, Battery Change
QUALITIES:
· Open, Trustworthy, Personable, Neat appearance, Good communicator, Confident, Decisive, Organized, Conflict management, Dependable, Adaptable, Thorough, Safe Driver
BENEFITS:
· Life Insurance
· Medical and Vision
· 401k
· Dental