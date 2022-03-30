Nacogdoches, TX
Nacogdoches Sheet Metal & Plumbing
Licensed Plumber
Responsibilities
– Residential and Commercial Service work
– Residential and Commercial Construction projects
– Assemble and install plumbing systems
– Backflow inspections
– Troubleshoot and repair pipe and pipeline systems
– Review blueprints and building codes to determine optimal work procedures
– Maintain and repair septic and commercial sewer systems
– Prepare written work cost estimates for clients
– Adhere to safety policies and procedures
Qualifications
– Previous experience in plumbing, maintenance, or other related field
– Ability to read blueprints and schematics
– Ability to handle physical workload
– Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Benefits
– $25-$35 hourly (plus commission)
– Life insurance
-Medical
– 401k