Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches Sheet Metal & Plumbing

Licensed Plumber

Responsibilities

– Residential and Commercial Service work

– Residential and Commercial Construction projects

– Assemble and install plumbing systems

– Backflow inspections

– Troubleshoot and repair pipe and pipeline systems

– Review blueprints and building codes to determine optimal work procedures

– Maintain and repair septic and commercial sewer systems

– Prepare written work cost estimates for clients

– Adhere to safety policies and procedures

Qualifications

– Previous experience in plumbing, maintenance, or other related field

– Ability to read blueprints and schematics

– Ability to handle physical workload

– Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Benefits

– $25-$35 hourly (plus commission)

– Life insurance

-Medical

– 401k