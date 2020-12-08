JOB ALERT: Nacogdoches Sheet Metal & Plumbing seeking to hire licensed Journeyman, plumber

We are seeking a Licensed Journeyman And Tradesmen Plumber to join our team! The selected individuals will run service call and conduct new construction projects for both residential and commercial jobs. Both Nacogdoches Sheet Metal & Plumbing, LTD and Nacogdoches Air Conditioning & Heating Company have a very good reputation in the East Texas area and been in business combined for over 120 years! We offer full benefits package and very competitive pay. Looking for loyal individuals who want to stay for many years and retire from our company