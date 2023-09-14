National Coaings & Supplies

Longview

Delivery Representative

Offering: $15 an hour, No Nights, Weekends or Holidays! Collaborative environment where your input is valued daily and a Competitive compensation plan! 401k with company match. Paid vacation and holidays.

A Delivery Representative receives/checks-in incoming freight and stocks/re-stocks shelves with parts from received shipments.

Essential Duties include: Use company vehicle to deliver parts and equipment to customers in a safe and courteous manner. Clean and maintain store and inventory storage area in safe and orderly condition. Keep delivery vehicles clean and washed. Observe company work and safety rules.