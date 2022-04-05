Kennard, TX
National Performance Warehouse
Automotive Sales Representative
Requirements
– Previous related sales experience or equivalent post-secondary education.
– Previous record of effective territory management, expense control, and sales growth
– Familiarity or exposure to engine rebuilding and/or light truck and car performance
– Must be proficient in knowledge of Word, Excel, and Outlook
– Effective communication skills, both verbal and written
– Basic math skills
– Must be at least 18 years of age.
– Must have a valid driver’s license.
Responsibilities
– Collect reliable customer/territory information and project individual customer potential.
– Conduct competitive product comparisons and identify current competitors’ strengths and weaknesses. Identify NPW’s competitive advantage.
– Develop a strategy to grow sales and profits to key, potential, new and existing customers. The sales process identifies the customer’s needs and develops solutions to grow sales profitably.
– Develop a regular sales call schedule to ensure that the needs and expectations of the customer are met.
– Familiarize yourself with all EPWI/NPW products, including application and use.
– Log all customer visits and track the progress of new accounts.
– Develop a daily and weekly pre-call strategy to ensure time is allocated correctly
– Access product/technical information to support customers’ application requirements.
– Identify ways to deepen the business relationship with customers.
– Maintain effective communication with the sales manager on strategies and opportunities in the marketplace.
– Adhere to company safety standards at all times
– 50% travel in territory, including overnight and weekly trips
– 50% leveraging inside sales skills, from home office
– Additional duties as assigned.
– Physical Requirements: Lift to 50 lbs.
Benefits
– Paid Time Off
– Paid Holidays
– Health, Dental, and Vision Benefits
– Employee Purchase Program
– Paid on a Weekly Basis
– 401K, with Company Matching
– Advancement Opportunities