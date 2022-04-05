Kennard, TX

National Performance Warehouse

Automotive Sales Representative

Requirements

– Previous related sales experience or equivalent post-secondary education.

– Previous record of effective territory management, expense control, and sales growth

– Familiarity or exposure to engine rebuilding and/or light truck and car performance

– Must be proficient in knowledge of Word, Excel, and Outlook

– Effective communication skills, both verbal and written

– Basic math skills

– Must be at least 18 years of age.

– Must have a valid driver’s license.

Responsibilities

– Collect reliable customer/territory information and project individual customer potential.

– Conduct competitive product comparisons and identify current competitors’ strengths and weaknesses. Identify NPW’s competitive advantage.

– Develop a strategy to grow sales and profits to key, potential, new and existing customers. The sales process identifies the customer’s needs and develops solutions to grow sales profitably.

– Develop a regular sales call schedule to ensure that the needs and expectations of the customer are met.

– Familiarize yourself with all EPWI/NPW products, including application and use.

– Log all customer visits and track the progress of new accounts.

– Develop a daily and weekly pre-call strategy to ensure time is allocated correctly

– Access product/technical information to support customers’ application requirements.

– Identify ways to deepen the business relationship with customers.

– Maintain effective communication with the sales manager on strategies and opportunities in the marketplace.

– Adhere to company safety standards at all times

– 50% travel in territory, including overnight and weekly trips

– 50% leveraging inside sales skills, from home office

– Additional duties as assigned.

– Physical Requirements: Lift to 50 lbs.

Benefits

– Paid Time Off

– Paid Holidays

– Health, Dental, and Vision Benefits

– Employee Purchase Program

– Paid on a Weekly Basis

– 401K, with Company Matching

– Advancement Opportunities