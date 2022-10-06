National Staffing Solutions

Rusk, TX

LTC RN

Details of the LTC RN opening:

* Anticipated start date: 10/17/2022

* Salary: $1096.00 – $1446.00 weekly

* Anticipated duration of assignment: 25 weeks

* Anticipated schedule: 4×10 Days

* Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can elect Day One Medical Benefits

Daily Range of Responsibilities of the LTC RN:

* Records patients’ medical information and vital signs

* Assesses the patients’ ability to do routine daily tasks

* Assists patients with such basic needs as dressing, eating, and bathing, and encourages patients to do things for themselves to retain feelings of independence and self-esteem

* Recognizes and manages geriatric syndromes common to older adults, including: cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, urinary, hematological, musculoskeletal, endocrine, neurological, psychiatric/psychosocial, integumentary, sensory and pain problems

* Prepares equipment and aids physician during examination and treatment of patient

