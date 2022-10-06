National Staffing Solutions
Rusk, TX
LTC RN
Details of the LTC RN opening:
* Anticipated start date: 10/17/2022
* Salary: $1096.00 – $1446.00 weekly
* Anticipated duration of assignment: 25 weeks
* Anticipated schedule: 4×10 Days
* Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can elect Day One Medical Benefits
Daily Range of Responsibilities of the LTC RN:
* Records patients’ medical information and vital signs
* Assesses the patients’ ability to do routine daily tasks
* Assists patients with such basic needs as dressing, eating, and bathing, and encourages patients to do things for themselves to retain feelings of independence and self-esteem
* Recognizes and manages geriatric syndromes common to older adults, including: cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, urinary, hematological, musculoskeletal, endocrine, neurological, psychiatric/psychosocial, integumentary, sensory and pain problems
* Prepares equipment and aids physician during examination and treatment of patient
Daily Range of Responsibilities of the LTC RN:
* Records patients’ medical information and vital signs
* Assesses the patients’ ability to do routine daily tasks
* Assists patients with such basic needs as dressing, eating, and bathing, and encourages patients to do things for themselves to retain feelings of independence and self-esteem
* Recognizes and manages geriatric syndromes common to older adults, including: cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, urinary, hematological, musculoskeletal, endocrine, neurological, psychiatric/psychosocial, integumentary, sensory and pain problems
* Prepares equipment and aids physician during examination and treatment of patient