National Staffing Solutions
Rusk, TX
Psych RN
* Anticipated start date: 10/17/2022
* Salary: $1274.00 – $1621.20 weekly
* Anticipated duration of assignment: 26 weeks
* Anticipated schedule: 5×8 Evenings
* Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can elect Day One Medical Benefits
Daily Range of Responsibilities of the Psych RN:
* Provide professional nursing care to emotionally disturbed and/or mentally ill patients for mental health and recovery services.
* Work with clinical and case management staff to handle care and assist in treatment plans for clients.
Qualifications for the Psych RN:
* Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from an accredited nursing program.
* One or more year(s) of recent experience working with the Psychiatric specialty
* Licensed to practice as a Registered Nurse with active license(s) in the state(s) in which employed and practices.
* Current BLS/BCLS certification.