National Staffing Solutions

Rusk, TX

Psych RN

* Anticipated start date: 10/17/2022

* Salary: $1274.00 – $1621.20 weekly

* Anticipated duration of assignment: 26 weeks

* Anticipated schedule: 5×8 Evenings

* Enjoy peace of mind knowing you can elect Day One Medical Benefits

Daily Range of Responsibilities of the Psych RN:

* Provide professional nursing care to emotionally disturbed and/or mentally ill patients for mental health and recovery services.

* Work with clinical and case management staff to handle care and assist in treatment plans for clients.

Qualifications for the Psych RN:

* Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from an accredited nursing program.

* One or more year(s) of recent experience working with the Psychiatric specialty

* Licensed to practice as a Registered Nurse with active license(s) in the state(s) in which employed and practices.

* Current BLS/BCLS certification.