JOB ALERT: Nationwide Cargo seeks team company drivers in Lindale

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lindale, TX
Team Company Drivers
Nationwide Cargo
Earn 80 CPM – No Touch Freight
3 Weeks OTR – 3 Days Home
Musy have Class A CDL & 2 Years OTR
Experience
Nationwide Cargo has a reputation for respecting the drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. Excellent equipment, strong miles, and great pay – we’ve got it all. With our established freight base and strong customer support, you can count on us to keep you rolling.  All Reefer units
Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51