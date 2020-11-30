JOB ALERT: Nationwide Cargo seeks team company drivers in Lindale

|Lindale, TX
|Team Company Drivers
|Nationwide Cargo
|Earn 80 CPM – No Touch Freight
|3 Weeks OTR – 3 Days Home
|Musy have Class A CDL & 2 Years OTR
|Experience
|Nationwide Cargo has a reputation for respecting the drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. Excellent equipment, strong miles, and great pay – we’ve got it all. With our established freight base and strong customer support, you can count on us to keep you rolling. All Reefer units
