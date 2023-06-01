Natural Grocers

Longview

Receiving Assistant

Salary: $16/hr. Benefits offered helps ensure the health and wellbeing of you and your family: Birthday Bonus Pay; Vitamin Bucks; Holiday Pay; Other Paid Time Off that Increases with Tenure; Paid Nutrition Education; Regular, Scheduled Pay Increases.

Qualifications: High School diploma, GED or equivalent preferred; 1 year of experience in grocery/retail or receiving environment preferred; natural foods background is a plus.

1 year of experience supervising others preferred; Ability to obtain forklift certification.

Ability to pass food safety training courses and/or certifications as required by law.

Responsibilities: Provide World Class Customer Service; Exemplify integrity, responsibility, and excellence; Adhere to all policies; Assist the receiving department manager in accurately receiving all incoming products including damage checking. Stage products for efficient delivery to the sales floor. Process POs, RPOs, mispicks, invoices and paperwork timely and accurately. Research and process all discrepancies. Communicate with department managers regarding delivery issues and vendor out-of-stocks. Operate a forklift and pallet jack.