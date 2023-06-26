Nexion Health Management

Winnsboro, TX

Cook

Starting Rate: $12.00 / hr. Now offering $500.00 sign on bonuses to qualified FT Dietary Cooks!:

Summary of Responsibility: Prepares and serves palatable, nourishing, well-balanced diets to meet the daily nutritional and special dietary needs of each Resident. Assists in dishwashing operation and cleaning tasks.

Long Term Care Dietary Cook preferred – Safe food handling Certification required. Qualifications: The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required Education and/or Experience: High school diploma or equivalent preferred. Prefer one-year experience as Dietary Cook in a Long-Term Care food service setting. Language Skills: Must be able to express self adequately in written and oral communication and to communicate effectively with supervisor and staff members.