Palestine, TX
Nomad
Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse
Qualifications
– MUST have active Registered Nurse license in the specified state.
– RN degree from an accredited registered nurse program.
– BLS and all relevant specialty/department-specific certifications required.
– One year of experience in the specialty within the last three years in a hospital setting as a RN.
Nomad Benefits
– Housing: Stipend provided. Best-in-class availability through our housing partner.
– Travel: Up to $1,000 reimbursement for travel to your assignment.
– Medical/Dental: Major medical and dental plans available from your first day of work.
– Payroll: Weekly deposits direct to your bank account.
– Days 4 x 10
Pay: $2,360/week