Palestine, TX

Nomad

Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse

Qualifications

– MUST have active Registered Nurse license in the specified state.

– RN degree from an accredited registered nurse program.

– BLS and all relevant specialty/department-specific certifications required.

– One year of experience in the specialty within the last three years in a hospital setting as a RN.

Nomad Benefits

– Housing: Stipend provided. Best-in-class availability through our housing partner.

– Travel: Up to $1,000 reimbursement for travel to your assignment.

– Medical/Dental: Major medical and dental plans available from your first day of work.

– Payroll: Weekly deposits direct to your bank account.

– Days 4 x 10

Pay: $2,360/week