JOB ALERT: Norbord in Nacogdoches needs a manufacturing engineer

Nacogdoches, TX
Norbord
Manufacturing Engineer

BS in an engineering discipline (mechanical, electrical, manufacturing)

Project management experience with capital projects

Engineer is responsible for assisting management with analysis of processes and procedures involved in the production of OSB. Engineer is responsible for evaluation of data leading to achieving production targets with improved margins, adding efficiency and removing waste. Engineer is responsible for being the plant POC for Capital Projects within area of responsibility.

