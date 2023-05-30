NOW Healthcare
Longview, TX
General Radiology
Company :
A faith-based, not-for-profit organization
2018 Acclaim Award Winner- physician group in the Nation
The area s preferred multi-specialty medical group
Over 800 physicians and advance practice providers representing 41 specialties in 82 clinic locations throughout Northeast Texas
A physician-led group with its own board of directors
Big Texas Health System pays great overall compensation package.
The extensive package contains: Radiologist
Income guarantees
100% paid Malpractice and tail
Retirement funding with % match
Relo and SignOn $ Bonus
Student Loan Repayment at $125k ($25k per year) – if eligible
Medical-health, Dental- and Vision 100% paid
Over 1 month off per year, paid
ob/Practice Description:Radiologist
Full-Time
Responsibilities will include diagnostic and Interventional Radiology