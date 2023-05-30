NOW Healthcare

Longview, TX

General Radiology

Company :

A faith-based, not-for-profit organization

2018 Acclaim Award Winner- physician group in the Nation

The area s preferred multi-specialty medical group

Over 800 physicians and advance practice providers representing 41 specialties in 82 clinic locations throughout Northeast Texas

A physician-led group with its own board of directors

Big Texas Health System pays great overall compensation package.

The extensive package contains: Radiologist

Income guarantees

100% paid Malpractice and tail

Retirement funding with % match

Relo and SignOn $ Bonus

Student Loan Repayment at $125k ($25k per year) – if eligible

Medical-health, Dental- and Vision 100% paid

Over 1 month off per year, paid

ob/Practice Description:Radiologist

Full-Time

Responsibilities will include diagnostic and Interventional Radiology