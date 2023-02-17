Oak Brook Healthcare Center

Whitehouse, TX

Double Weekend CNA

Provides patients’ personal hygiene by assisting with baths, shampoos, and shaves; assisting with travel to the bathroom; helping with showers and baths. Provides for activities of daily living by assisting with serving meals, feeding patients as necessary; ambulating, turning, and positioning patients; providing fresh water and nourishment between meals. checking vital signs and weight; recording intake and output information.

Multi-tasking, Medical Teamwork, Bedside Manner, Infection Control, Nursing Skills, Health Promotion and Maintenance, creating a Safe, Effective Environment, informing Others, Judgment, Pain Management, Acute/Critical Care

IF INTERESTED PLEASE APPLY IN PERSON AT 107 STACY DR. WHITEHOUSE TX