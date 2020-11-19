JOB ALERT: Oak Grove Financial in Tyler searching for a Sales Trainee

Tyler, Texas

Oak Grove Financial, LLC

Sales Trainee

$50,000 – $75,000

Full-time

No sales experience necessary. We have many successful sales representatives that have no prior sales experience. Sales Trainees will follow up on warm leads in the areas of Mortgage Protection, Living Benefits, Final Expense and Retirement Planning. We meet with clients both remotely and in their home. Aer you “upbeat” with a positive attitude and high energy?

Are you a “Go-Getter” The sales trainee will be paired with an experienced trainer that will discuss expectations, goal setting, scheduling and outline a path to create a $50,000- $75,000 income in the first year. his sales trainee position can grow into a $100+ sales representative position after the first year.