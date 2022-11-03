Oceans Healthcare
Longview, TX
Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist
Essential Functions:
* Provides direct therapeutic recreation therapy services in accordance with accepted standards of therapeutic recreation practice in a timely fashion as outlined by Joint Commission, Federal and State Regulations, and the Hospital’s Mission statement and CQI monitors.
* Plans and conducts individual and group therapy as assigned by physician’s order.
* Completes all necessary paperwork/documents within 72 hours of admission. (Conducts, assesses and interprets completion of Comprehensive Integrated Assessment, reviews all multidisciplinary assessments and compiles a Multidisciplinary Treatment Integration under the supervision of the attending physician.
* Performs chart audits of the recreational activities provided to patients.
* Participates as an active member of the treatment team, attending meetings and reporting on assigned patients and progress toward treatment goals.
* Documents in a timely manner in the medical record the services rendered.
* Communicates in an age/disability/culturally sensitive related manner to patients and their families and identifies safety, psychosocial, special mobility and special equipment needs.
* Conducts treatments and discharge planning in accordance with age/disability/cultural needs, and involving members of the patient’s support system in decision making as appropriate.
* Develops, plans and provides in-services for inter/intra – community/staff on a minimum of a bi-annual basis.
* Performs other duties and projects as assigned.
Requirements:
* Bachelor’s degree and CTRS license and maintain yearly certification.
* Prefer three (3) years experience clinical practice in inpatient acute care and one-year supervisory experience.
* Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to any age-related, disability-related needs of the patients served on assignment.
*Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development appropriate to the patient population served.
* Able to assess and interpret data about the patient’s status in order to identify each patient’s needs and provide the appropriate care, including age related care/disability/cultural sensitivity related care to adolescent, chronically mentally ill, adult, geriatric, chemically dependent, and dually diagnosed patient populations.
* Demonstrate in-depth knowledge of mental illness and chemical dependency and the family dynamics, which accompany them.
* Must have basic knowledge of chronic mental illness.
* Have in-depth knowledge of clinical therapy modalities.
* Have excellent communication and group/process skills as related to age specific patient needs.
* Be versatile, flexible and able to perform in stressful situations. Have good time management and organization skills.
* Be capable of coordinating multi-faceted workload.
* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral de-escalation program.
Subject to many interruptions. Pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries.