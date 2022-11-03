Oceans Healthcare

Longview, TX

Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist

Essential Functions:

* Provides direct therapeutic recreation therapy services in accordance with accepted standards of therapeutic recreation practice in a timely fashion as outlined by Joint Commission, Federal and State Regulations, and the Hospital’s Mission statement and CQI monitors.

* Plans and conducts individual and group therapy as assigned by physician’s order.

* Completes all necessary paperwork/documents within 72 hours of admission. (Conducts, assesses and interprets completion of Comprehensive Integrated Assessment, reviews all multidisciplinary assessments and compiles a Multidisciplinary Treatment Integration under the supervision of the attending physician.

* Performs chart audits of the recreational activities provided to patients.

* Participates as an active member of the treatment team, attending meetings and reporting on assigned patients and progress toward treatment goals.

* Documents in a timely manner in the medical record the services rendered.

* Communicates in an age/disability/culturally sensitive related manner to patients and their families and identifies safety, psychosocial, special mobility and special equipment needs.

* Conducts treatments and discharge planning in accordance with age/disability/cultural needs, and involving members of the patient’s support system in decision making as appropriate.

* Develops, plans and provides in-services for inter/intra – community/staff on a minimum of a bi-annual basis.

* Performs other duties and projects as assigned.

Requirements:

* Bachelor’s degree and CTRS license and maintain yearly certification.

* Prefer three (3) years experience clinical practice in inpatient acute care and one-year supervisory experience.

* Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to any age-related, disability-related needs of the patients served on assignment.

*Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development appropriate to the patient population served.

* Able to assess and interpret data about the patient’s status in order to identify each patient’s needs and provide the appropriate care, including age related care/disability/cultural sensitivity related care to adolescent, chronically mentally ill, adult, geriatric, chemically dependent, and dually diagnosed patient populations.

* Demonstrate in-depth knowledge of mental illness and chemical dependency and the family dynamics, which accompany them.

* Must have basic knowledge of chronic mental illness.

* Have in-depth knowledge of clinical therapy modalities.

* Have excellent communication and group/process skills as related to age specific patient needs.

* Be versatile, flexible and able to perform in stressful situations. Have good time management and organization skills.

* Be capable of coordinating multi-faceted workload.

* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral de-escalation program.

Subject to many interruptions. Pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries.