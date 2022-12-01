Oceans Healthcare

Longview, TX

Community Liaison

Essential Functions:

* Builds relationships with community professionals to generate referrals to Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit Program.

* Performs mobile assessments.

* Makes 1:1 contact with community professionals.

* Initiates strategies to generate referrals to Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit and educates health care facilities and members in the community and rural areas.

* Promotes specialty clinics in the community to highlight Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit’s program and services.

* Assists the Director in the planning and implementation of education strategies.

* Assists in maintaining monthly reports for department (e.g. Contact Lists, Reference Logs, Newsletters, Fax Outs, Follow-up Calls, Physician Expense Reports, etc.).

* Analyzes marketing data to develop strategies.

* Reports to team members information affecting community education efforts.

* Performs any other duties and projects as assigned.

Requirements:

* Minimum of two (2) years experience in marketing or advertising, preferably in a medical or hospital environment.

* Graduate of an accredited College or university with a bachelor’s degree in either marketing, mass communications, business administration or equivalent experience preferred.

* Knowledge of hospital operations and psychiatric programs preferred.

* Strict adherence to all corporate compliance policies.

* Passes age/disability/cultural sensitivity skills test, probationary and annual monitor.

* Demonstrates knowledge of growth and development.

* Communicates in age/disability/culturally sensitive manner to patients, patient’s families and referral sources.

* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral health de-escalation program.

Work Environment: Subject to many interruptions. Occasional pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries. This position can be high paced and stressful; must be able to cope mentally and physically to atmosphere. This person might sometimes experience disagreeable odors, sights and/or unpredictable patient behavior.