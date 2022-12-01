Oceans Healthcare
Longview, TX
Community Liaison
Essential Functions:
* Builds relationships with community professionals to generate referrals to Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit Program.
* Performs mobile assessments.
* Makes 1:1 contact with community professionals.
* Initiates strategies to generate referrals to Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit and educates health care facilities and members in the community and rural areas.
* Promotes specialty clinics in the community to highlight Adult and/or Geriatric Psychiatry Unit’s program and services.
* Assists the Director in the planning and implementation of education strategies.
* Assists in maintaining monthly reports for department (e.g. Contact Lists, Reference Logs, Newsletters, Fax Outs, Follow-up Calls, Physician Expense Reports, etc.).
* Analyzes marketing data to develop strategies.
* Reports to team members information affecting community education efforts.
* Performs any other duties and projects as assigned.
Requirements:
* Minimum of two (2) years experience in marketing or advertising, preferably in a medical or hospital environment.
* Graduate of an accredited College or university with a bachelor’s degree in either marketing, mass communications, business administration or equivalent experience preferred.
* Knowledge of hospital operations and psychiatric programs preferred.
* Strict adherence to all corporate compliance policies.
* Passes age/disability/cultural sensitivity skills test, probationary and annual monitor.
* Demonstrates knowledge of growth and development.
* Communicates in age/disability/culturally sensitive manner to patients, patient’s families and referral sources.
* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral health de-escalation program.
Work Environment: Subject to many interruptions. Occasional pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries. This position can be high paced and stressful; must be able to cope mentally and physically to atmosphere. This person might sometimes experience disagreeable odors, sights and/or unpredictable patient behavior.