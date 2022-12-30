Oceans Healthcare

Longview, Texas

Director of Utilization Review

Essential Functions:

* Identifies and reports appropriate use, under-use, over-use and inefficient use of services and resources to ensure high quality patient care is provided in the least restrictive environment and in a cost-effective manner.

* Conducts review of all inpatient, partial hospitalization, and outpatient records as outlined in the Utilization Review/Case Management plan

* Reports findings to appropriate disciplines and/or committees

* Coordinates flow of communication between physicians/staff and third party payers concerning reimbursement requisites

* Attends mini-treatment team and morning status meetings each weekday to obtain third-party payer pre-certification and ongoing certification requirements and to share with those attending any pertinent data from third-party payer contracts

* Notifies physicians/staff/patients of reimbursement issues; initiates and completes appeals process for reimbursement denials; notifies inpatients of denials received; reports monthly all Hospital Issued Notices of Non-coverage (HINN letter) to QIO.

* Maintains coordination of information requests from third party payers for annual renewal or update of existing contracts.

* Performs case management duties as required and completes paperwork for judicial commitments and state bed packets.

* Completes referral process and necessary paperwork for all other levels of care and make follow-up appointments; including follow up letters needed by the patient.

* Conducts special retrospective studies/audits when need is determined by M&PS and /or other committee structure.

Educational / Experience Requirements:

* Associate’s Degree with emphasis on healthcare or Bachelor’s degree in social services field preferred.

* At least two years psychiatric/chemical dependency experience with good working psychiatric/medical knowledge.

Qualifications / Skills:

* Must have excellent assertive communication skills and leadership skills.

* Knowledge and in-depth understanding of CD/psych treatment and discharge planning process.

* Must have good writing and composition skills.

* Must have good understanding of regulatory and fiscal reimbursement and utilization review as a primary component of patient care.

* Must demonstrate strong patient advocacy skills.

* Must be able to organize and prioritize high volume workload.

* Must be able to analyze and utilize data and systems to provide individualized quality treatment in a cost-effective manner.

* Must be able to function with minimal supervision.

* Therapeutic Intervention De-escalation Education required.

* Must have ability to maintain overall good work attitude and interact cooperatively and professionally with other staff members and third party payers to achieve mutually beneficial outcome.

* Must possess basic competency in age/disability/cultural diversity needs of patients served and ability to relate to patients in a manner sensitive to those needs.

* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral health de-escalation program.

The Director of Utilization Review is responsible for management of all utilization review/case management activities for the facility’s inpatient, partial hospitalization, and outpatient programs. Conducts concurrent reviews of all medical records to ensure criteria for admission and continued stay are met and documented, and to ensure timely discharge planning. Coordinates information between third party payers and medical/clinical staff members. Interacts with members of the medical/clinical team to provide a flow of communication and a medical record which documents and supports level and intensity of service rendered. All duties to be done in accordance with Joint Commission, Federal and State regulations, Oceans’ Mission, policies and procedures and Performance Improvement Standards