Oceans Healthcare

Longview, Texas

Patient Transportation / Transporter

Oversees patient activities and does not leave patients unattended to ensure safety; Implements patient care activities under the direction and supervision of licensed nursing personnel

Adheres to safety regulations of facility as per policies and procedures and external regulatory/credentialing bodies.

Complies with standard/universal precautions and infection control policies and attends required in-services to keep self-informed. Performs safety observation and fall protocol and one to one protocol as directed; assists at risk/physically challenged patients with mobility needs as needed.

Communicates and documents patient observation and date effectively.

Communicates with the Transportation * Coordinator to establish a schedule for picking up and dropping off patients in a timely manner; communicates with referral sources and patient families in appropriate manner while transporting patients.

Maintains the on call phone to be available to communicate with nursing and admission staff while transporting patients.; communicates patients not able to be picked up/absentees to nursing staff in a timely manner.

Communicates follow-up on patient care responsibilities; incomplete assignments, ongoing activities and current patient needs that effect attendance.

Participates in performance improvement, data collection, and hospital’s quality assessment)

Educational / Experience Requirements:

High school graduate or equivalent preferred and at least 6 months experience working with psychiatric patients in an inpatient setting preferred

Qualifications / Skills:

*Must be able to read, to write and to follow verbal and written instruction.

Must work well with diverse populations. * Must utilize Age, Disability and Cultural Specific knowledge in working with specialized populations to best communicate with those clients.

Must be in good physical and mental health as evidenced by a warm empathetic attitude, respect for dignity, worth and potentiality of clients and hold a high sense of personal integrity.

Must be able to work under close supervision.

Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral health de-escalation program.

Work Environment:

Subject to many interruptions. Occasional pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries. This position can be high paced and stressful; must be able to cope mentally and physically to atmosphere. This person might sometimes experience disagreeable odors, sights and/or unpredictable patient behavior. This position requires a lot of traveling; will be exposed to outdoor conditions as much as 50% of the time.

The Driver is responsible for providing transportation services to all patients with emotional or psychiatric disorders; to support the therapeutic milieu, and ensure the safety and well-being of those patients. The Driver practices safe driving and obeys all traffic laws. They also provide routing vehicle checks prior to use. The Driver will maintain a safe and professional standard for patient care in accordance with Joint Commission, Federal and State regulations, Oceans’ Mission, policies and procedures and Performance Improvement Standards.