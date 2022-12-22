Oceans Healthcare
Longview, Texas
Patient Transportation / Transporter
- Oversees patient activities and does not leave patients unattended to ensure safety; Implements patient care activities under the direction and supervision of licensed nursing personnel
- Adheres to safety regulations of facility as per policies and procedures and external regulatory/credentialing bodies.
- Complies with standard/universal precautions and infection control policies and attends required in-services to keep self-informed. Performs safety observation and fall protocol and one to one protocol as directed; assists at risk/physically challenged patients with mobility needs as needed.
- Communicates and documents patient observation and date effectively.
- Communicates with the Transportation * Coordinator to establish a schedule for picking up and dropping off patients in a timely manner; communicates with referral sources and patient families in appropriate manner while transporting patients.
- Maintains the on call phone to be available to communicate with nursing and admission staff while transporting patients.; communicates patients not able to be picked up/absentees to nursing staff in a timely manner.
- Communicates follow-up on patient care responsibilities; incomplete assignments, ongoing activities and current patient needs that effect attendance.
- Participates in performance improvement, data collection, and hospital’s quality assessment)
Educational / Experience Requirements:
- High school graduate or equivalent preferred and at least 6 months experience working with psychiatric patients in an inpatient setting preferred
Qualifications / Skills:
*Must be able to read, to write and to follow verbal and written instruction.
- Must work well with diverse populations. * Must utilize Age, Disability and Cultural Specific knowledge in working with specialized populations to best communicate with those clients.
- Must be in good physical and mental health as evidenced by a warm empathetic attitude, respect for dignity, worth and potentiality of clients and hold a high sense of personal integrity.
- Must be able to work under close supervision.
- Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral health de-escalation program.
Work Environment:
Subject to many interruptions. Occasional pressure due to multiple calls and inquiries. This position can be high paced and stressful; must be able to cope mentally and physically to atmosphere. This person might sometimes experience disagreeable odors, sights and/or unpredictable patient behavior. This position requires a lot of traveling; will be exposed to outdoor conditions as much as 50% of the time.
The Driver is responsible for providing transportation services to all patients with emotional or psychiatric disorders; to support the therapeutic milieu, and ensure the safety and well-being of those patients. The Driver practices safe driving and obeys all traffic laws. They also provide routing vehicle checks prior to use. The Driver will maintain a safe and professional standard for patient care in accordance with Joint Commission, Federal and State regulations, Oceans’ Mission, policies and procedures and Performance Improvement Standards.